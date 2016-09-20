TOUGH ROAD TEST

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs swept their way to a 3-0 District 8-6A record and 23-11 overall record with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) win against the Belton Lady Tigers at home on Friday.

The Lady Dawgs jumped on the Tigers early led by kills from senior Brianna Acker and blocks by senior Chyanne Chapman.

Acker led the Lady Dawgs with 14 kills on 35 attempts while committing just two hitting errors. Sophomore Aidan Chace added 11 kills on 31 attempts. Chace leads the team on the year with 299 kills with Acker’s 217 coming in second.