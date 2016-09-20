Home
CCLP/LEE LETZER - Cove senior Brianna Acker hits for a kill against Belton junior Elicia Jackson and sophomore Kamryn Madden during the Lady Dawgs sweep of Belton on Friday. The Lady Dawgs improved to 23-11 and 3-0 in District 8-6A play. The Lady Dawgs travel to Waco to face the no. 1 ranked Midway Pantherettes.CCLP/LEE LETZER - Cove junior Talia Kinslow hits into the Lady Tigers’ defense during the Lady Dawgs sweep of Belton on Friday. The Lady Dawgs improved to 23-11 and 3-0 in District 8-6A play. The Lady Dawgs travel to Waco on Friday to face the no. 1 ranked Midway Pantherettes.

TOUGH ROAD TEST

Tue, 2016-09-20 05:00 News Staff
Lady Dawgs sweep Belton 25-17, 25-19, 25-18; face No. 1 state-ranked Midway on Friday
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs swept their way to a 3-0 District 8-6A record and 23-11 overall record with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) win against the Belton Lady Tigers at home on Friday.
 
The Lady Dawgs jumped on the Tigers early led by kills from senior Brianna Acker and blocks by senior Chyanne Chapman.
 
Acker led the Lady Dawgs with 14 kills on 35 attempts while committing just two hitting errors. Sophomore Aidan Chace added 11 kills on 31 attempts. Chace leads the team on the year with 299 kills with Acker’s 217 coming in second.
 

