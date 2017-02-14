Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Copperas Cove senior Dahmir Pearson scores on an ‘and 1’ opportunity to give the Bulldawgs a 44- 43 lead in the fourth quarter of their 49-43 win over Belton Friday in Belton. Cove outscored Belton 25-6 over the final 9:46 of game action to secure the win.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove sophomore Quinton Ford drives against Belton’s Jordan Ellis during the Bulldawgs’ 49-43 come-from-behind victory over the Tigers Friday in Belton.

STAYING ALIVE

Tue, 2017-02-14 05:00 News Staff
Bulldawg basketball inches closer to playoffs with 25-6 rally over Belton in final 10 minutes

By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press

BELTON – Copperas Cove senior Dahmir Pearson knew time was ticking down on his team’s season as they trailed the Belton Tigers 37-24 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter Friday in Belton. The Dawgs then outscored the Tigers 25-6 in the final 9 minutes, 45 seconds to secure the much-needed win.

“It feels great,” Pearson said of the win. “We’ve been in a skid and we needed this win and I’m glad that we got it. “

Pearson scored seven of the Dawgs’ 25 points and had four clutch steals during that stretch, including a three-pointer to knot the game at 41-all and an ‘and 1’ opportunity that gave Cove their first lead of the contest, 44-43, with 3:53 remaining.

