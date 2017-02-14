STAYING ALIVE

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

BELTON – Copperas Cove senior Dahmir Pearson knew time was ticking down on his team’s season as they trailed the Belton Tigers 37-24 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter Friday in Belton. The Dawgs then outscored the Tigers 25-6 in the final 9 minutes, 45 seconds to secure the much-needed win.

“It feels great,” Pearson said of the win. “We’ve been in a skid and we needed this win and I’m glad that we got it. “

Pearson scored seven of the Dawgs’ 25 points and had four clutch steals during that stretch, including a three-pointer to knot the game at 41-all and an ‘and 1’ opportunity that gave Cove their first lead of the contest, 44-43, with 3:53 remaining.

