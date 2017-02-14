Six Cove wrestlers move on to Region IV-6A meet

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

AUSTIN – Five Bulldawg grapplers and one Lady Dawg qualified for the Region IV-6A Wrestling Championships to be held this weekend, Feb. 17-18 at San Antonio’s Blossom Athletic Center.

Senior Damian Harmon had the best finish for the Dawgs with a gold medal in the 145-pound division.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, Harmon defeated Zane Smith of host Vista Ridge with a fall at the 4 minutes, 51 second mark. Harmon then bested that performance with a fall over Ellison’s Edashall Konah at the 4:16 mark.

