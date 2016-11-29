Six Bulldawgs named to 8-6A All-District Team

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team had a bit of a down year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2003. However, some players had standout seasons and were recently recognized for those efforts with selections to the 8-6A All-District Team.

Copperas Cove junior wide receiver/cornerback Floyd Connell and senior deep snapper Sean Adams earned First Team designations.

Connell made the First Team as a cornerback despite only a handful of starts at the position. Connell had interceptions in three straight games to finish tied for second in the district with three picks behind Belton’s Garrison Vaughn’s five. Vaughn was selected as a First Team Safety and First Team Returner.