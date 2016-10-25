RUNNING TO REGIONALS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO – Made it and missed it by that much. The Copperas Cove boys’ cross country team qualified for the Region I-6A meet by just 5.8 seconds and the girl’s were just over two minutes from knocking off Belton for the gold.

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs cross country team came just over two seconds away from knocking off the vaunted Belton Lady Tigers from their perennial spot atop the podium at the district meet Saturday at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in Waco.

Their combined time of 1:38 minutes, 38.8 seconds was enough to earn the silver medal and qualify the team for the Region I-6A meet at Texas Tech’s Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on October 29.