RETURNING IN STYLE

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Phillip Baptiste knows something about big games at Bulldawgs Stadium. The former Copperas Cove wide out dominates the Bulldawg record books in several categories. He has already made one triumphant return to Bulldawg Stadium when his Trinity Valley Cardinals won in his freshman season but it was even more special to claim his second C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl title in three years alongside fellow Bulldawg and Blinn College-transfer Tyrell Thompson.

“It feels good to be in this atmosphere,” said Baptiste. “I just like knowing the place and the brothers I played with on this field. Then going to Trinity Valley and playing with a team like this. I can say I’m blessed to always be with a team of brothers that stick together.

“Tyrell is a good friend of mine. To know he left his junior college to come to our school and to have another Cove buddy here feels good.”