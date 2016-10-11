Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove senior Paul Muniz competes in the 100-yard butterfly. Muniz, along with teammates Jacob Guerrero, Carson McVeigh, and Christian Gaston, broke two school records during the Belton Invitational Swim Meet Saturday at the Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center in Belton. They broke the first record in the 200-yard medley relay with a fourth-place finish and time of 1:51.06 and broke another school record the 400-yard freestyle relay with a podium finish and time of 3:35.78. Cove’s Jacob Guerrero competes in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley where he finished fourth with a time of 2:10.41.

RECORD BREAKERS

Tue, 2016-10-11 05:00 News Staff
Cove AquaDawgs break school records during Belton Invitational Swim Meet on Saturday
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
BELTON - The Copperas Cove AquaDawgs swim team competed in the 2016 Belton Invitational on Saturday at the Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center in Belton.
 
The boys’ team finished fifth overall with 204 points with Lubbock taking the top spot with 559 points. The girls’ team finished ninth with 59 points. Belton won the girls’ side with 484 points.
 
Among some of the team’s highlights on the day were Josh Morrison earning his letterman jacket by swimming a lettering time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.03.
 
 

