RECORD BREAKERS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

BELTON - The Copperas Cove AquaDawgs swim team competed in the 2016 Belton Invitational on Saturday at the Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center in Belton.

The boys’ team finished fifth overall with 204 points with Lubbock taking the top spot with 559 points. The girls’ team finished ninth with 59 points. Belton won the girls’ side with 484 points.

Among some of the team’s highlights on the day were Josh Morrison earning his letterman jacket by swimming a lettering time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.03.