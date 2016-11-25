Rebounds, cold shooting cost Dawgs in 61-45 loss to Panthers

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Despite cold shooting by the Copperas Cove and a lopsided rebound ratio in favor of Pflugerville, the Bulldawgs held a slim halftime advantage over the Panthers in game two of the varsity doubleheader Tuesday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

Those same struggles came again in the second half and Pflugerville took full advantage. The Dawgs held the Panthers to just 17 points in the first half but surrendered 44 points in the second half of their 61-45 loss.

“The shots not falling and us not securing the rebound were the main things, especially in the first half,” said Copperas Cove head basketball coach Billy White Jr. “I think all their points in the first half came off second chance opportunities. That’s something we have been working on and obviously are still working on. Shots not falling are something that’s going to happen and we really can’t control that. Now, rebounding the basketball, that’s something we can control and we definitely have to get that control.”

On one trip down court in the first quarter, the Panthers snagged six offensive rebounds before scoring on a put back by junior Caleb Asberry.

The Dawgs responded with a 7-2 run to end the first period in front 11-6. A three-pointer and 2 for 2 free throws by junior Jacob Carter and a bucket by junior Jonathan Wolverton accounted for the Cove run.

After a steal and a layup by Pflugerville senior Ke’erick Carr made it an 11-8 contest, both teams exchanged points to give Cove a three-point edge at the break, 20-17. Cove seniors Dahmir Pearson and Jordan Govan, along with junior Jyhlil Rice accounted for Cove’s scoring. Carr, Asberry and junior Darius Watford notched the scoring for Pflugerville.

The Panthers then pulled away late in the third period. They outscored Cove 17-2 in the final 3:30 of the period.

Cove extended their lead to 24-20 with a pair of baskets by Rice before three different Panthers scored from beyond the arc en route to a 37-26 lead after three. Asberry scored 10 of Pflugerville’s 17 points in the run.

“I think, more than them making shots, it was more us having some defensive breakdowns,” White said about the lopsided second half. “With us giving them more space, they were definitely going to knock those shots down. We knew they were a good shooting team and that was something we discussed coming in.

“In the first half, we contested that and took it all away. It’s just not moving and being in the right spots prior to the shooter receiving the ball.”

Back-to-back three point plays by senior Dreshawn Dorsey – one from beyond the arc and the other from the charity stripe pushed the Panthers’ lead to 17, 43-26, to start the fourth quarter.

The Dawgs outscored the Panthers 19-18 down the stretch but could not overcome the deficit built in the third period. Sophomore Quinton Ford and Rice each scored seven for 14 of Cove’s 19 points in the run.

Rice led the Dawgs with 13 points followed by Ford with nine.

The Panthers were led by Asberry (22) and Dorsey (13).

White was disappointed in the loss but sees this as a great teaching tool for his inexperienced squad that has played just three games since the season began on Nov. 11.

“The good thing about it is we have this game on film and we can show our group,” he said. “With this being just the third game of the season, we can show them these are the reasons why we are trying to do X, Y, Z. If we don’t do X, Y, Z, it’s not going to work out good for us.

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose any game that you play but, with us having a lot of guys that are fairly new to varsity basketball, it’s great to have games like this on film so they can see for themselves. When they are doing it the correct way, you hold them to 11 points in the half. You don’t do it the correct way, you give them 50 points in the second half. It’s great for them to see that.”

Although White appreciates the time to work on things in practice, he can’t wait for his team to get more time to implement the things they’re learning in game scenarios. He will have plenty of time for that over the next two weeks. The Dawgs will play at least five games in the Subway Classic tournament Dec. 1-3 in Marble Falls and will get more action during the Bulldawgs inaugural Dawg Pound Classic to be held Dec. 8-10 at Bulldawg Gymnasum.

“The good thing is we’ve had a lot of practice time so we are able to break film down,” he said. “The good thing about going into a tournament, they get to see that in game time situations. I think we’ll play five games in Marble Falls so that will give us a good chance to get game experience, especially for the inexperienced guys that haven’t played much varsity ball. This is a time to work on the mental aspects and prepare them for the things to come.”

The Dawgs will open District 8-6A play against the new addition Central squad in San Angelo on Friday, Dec. 16.