Playoffs begin Thursday for Tennis, Cross Country

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove tennis and cross country teams will get their postseason adventures underway on Thursday in Waco.

The Dawg Tennis team enters the playoffs as the no. 4 seed in District 8-6A and face a potential matchup with Duncanville at the Waco regional Tennis and Fitness Center in Waco.

The Dawgs are 20-11 on the season and finished 3-3 in District 8-6A and will face off with District 7-6A Champions in Duncanville (11-1).