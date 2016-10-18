Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove senior Brett Alber eyes the ball as he reaches for a backhand during district play. Alber and the Dawg Tennis team begin the playoffs Thursday in Waco.

Playoffs begin Thursday for Tennis, Cross Country

Tue, 2016-10-18 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The Copperas Cove tennis and cross country teams will get their postseason adventures underway on Thursday in Waco.
 
The Dawg Tennis team enters the playoffs as the no. 4 seed in District 8-6A and face a potential matchup with Duncanville at the Waco regional Tennis and Fitness Center in Waco.
 
The Dawgs are 20-11 on the season and finished 3-3 in District 8-6A and will face off with District 7-6A Champions in Duncanville (11-1).
 

