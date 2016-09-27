PANTHER PREY

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO - It was a rough afternoon for the Copperas Cove volleyball and tennis teams on Friday as they traveled to Waco to take on the Midway Panthers, ranked highly in both sports.

The Lady Dawgs volleyball team faced the no. 1 team in the state (Texas Girls’ Coaches Association) and no. 9 team in the nation (American Volleyball Coaches Association) in the Midway Pantherettes.

It didn’t take long for the Pantherettes to show why they are top-ranked and have only lost six sets and two matches all year. They raced out to a 10-2 lead with the two Cove points coming on Midway errors before the Lady Dawgs were able to notch their first offensive point on a Brianna Acker kill for a 17-4 Midway advantage in the first set.