NO EASY OUT

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WEST – Copperas Cove head coach Cari Lowery knew her team would need to perform at near perfection to have a chance at upsetting the no. 3-ranked Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons Friday night in the Area round of the 2016-17 UIL State Volleyball Playoffs at West High School.

“We knew coming into this that we had to do everything perfectly,” she said. “We couldn’t give them points; we had to make them earn them. We did make them earn a few but we also gave away a few and you can’t give a team like that points. We have to pass perfectly and come in offensively every single time. We just didn’t do that. We made some mental, inexperienced errors.”

The Lady Dawgs, featuring two sophomores and a freshman in the regular playoff rotation, fought back from an early outburst from the Lady Dragons in the first set to virtually go shot-for-shot in the final 2 ½ sets against the top-ranked squad featuring six players crossing the six-foot threshold, including All-American and University of Texas-commit junior Asjia O’Neal.