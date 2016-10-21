NO. 1 WITH A BULLET

Copperas Cove head coach Cari Lowery knew a lot of things would need to go her way to take down the Goliaths of the volleyball world when they hosted the no. 1 team in the nation, Waco Midway, on Tuesday.

That feat became even more daunting with Aidan Chace, leading hitter and all-around contributor for the Dawgs, sidelined with a knee injury.

“We’re just limping right now a little bit because we’re injured,” said Lowery. “At one point, I had two sophomores and freshman on the floor and we’re playing a team that is no. 1 in the state.

“I put a setter (Antanese Kinard) in tonight that has not been on the floor since August. We just tried everything. My freshman (Leah Powell) stepped in and got some kills. The good news is I have three sophomores and a freshman that have some varsity experience. Down the road, maybe not this year, but in the future that’s good news for us.”

Lowery also admits that, even in a perfect world, her may not have been able to compete with the No. 1 team in the state according to the Texas Girls’ Coaches Association and the no. 1 in the nation in the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 rankings.

“We potentially could play the very best we could possibly play and be completely healthy and still not beat Midway this year,” she said. “We’re not that team this year and they are. That’s just the way it goes. You don’t want to kill your JV just to score a few more points. We hope we get Aidan back, but even if we do, she won’t have the mobility she’s had and I may not have her in the same position because of that. She may not be able to do all that lateral movement and stop-start stuff.”

Like in their first showdown, the Pantherettes dominated the first and second games. Cove, however, showed grit and determination in set three and held the powerful Midway squad at bay for half of the game until a 5-0 spurt, highlighted by kills from seniors Allye Beth Deaton and Samantha Sanders, kick started an 11-4 Midway run to give the Pantherettes control again.

Kills by junior Talia Kinslow and senior Brianna Acker and a block by senior Zari Chipman temporarily gave the Lady Dawgs a reprieve from the powerful Pantherettes but a dump to the empty spot in the Cove defense closed out the set 25-18 and the sweep for Midway to lock up the District 8-6A crown.

“I’m proud of how we finished,” said Lowery. “The fact that we didn’t just lay down and curl up is big. That last game, we were in it with them.