New Year’s resolutions are a good start, but.....

“Big” Joe Lombardi

WHEREAS The writer of Cup O’Joe penned a full page of New Year’s resolutions in late 2015 and..

WHEREAS That same writer managed to break each and every one without shame and..

WHEREAS He has little hope of keeping most resolutions he might make for 2017..

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that he will still make a few and try harder this time.

Does anyone really make New Year’s resolutions any more? Do they stick by them, or are they forgotten and tossed in the wastebasket by,say,January third? Like I usually do?

Well, here goes for 2017:

Topping the list as always is to quit smoking! I’ve said this so often, that my family and friends just laugh when they read it. It’s doable. One day my motherinlaw just put down her cigarettes and never touched them again for over 20 years until she took a walk through the Pearly Gates. January 1 is circled in red..let’s do this. It means no more running downstairs at halftime, no more losing lighters and having to go buy one and it also means no more cigarette coughing spells.

On the broadcasting side, I’ve resolved to do a better job of calling playbyplay, concentrating harder on getting the right names with the right numbers. It’s not cool to say the ballcarrier was soandso when it was someone else. If this means getting stronger glasses, so be it. Of course, the University Interscholastic League’s new jersey rules will help out, too. Learn the numbers, keep it tight and smooth. You’d think someone going on 40 years of Friday nights would have it down by now.