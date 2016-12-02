New pro team comes to Cove; Fox fights in a Hurricane

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Some exciting things are happening for the Copperas Cove area this week.

Saturday’s C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, pitting two top NJCAA teams against each other in the first game of a college double header and two top teams from the NCAA Division II in the second game, is the talk of the town.

However, they won’t be the only elite athletes competing in Copperas Cove this weekend.

A new professional basketball team will introduce the team to the city of Cove tonight.

The Central Texas-based Texas Sky Riders, members of the American Basketball Association, will be playing their home games at Copperas Cove’s Camp Triumph.

The Texas Sky Riders were founded by Vivian Palmer in November of 2014.

“We’re very excited about our new season and we’re going to have an intro Orange/White game on Friday at 7pm and we’d love to have the City of Copperas Cove there,” Palmer said in a press release. “Admission is free for everyone.”

While there is a new storm brewing here at home, Copperas Cove Junior High student Elle Fox will travel to Florida to chase a Hurricane.

Elle Fox will compete in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Amelia Lewis Girls National Championship at the Champions Gate Country Club in Champion’s Gate, Fl. over the weekend.

This event will feature one of the largest and deepest girl’s fields in the world. Amelia, a professional golfer on the LPGA tour will be speaking to the players prior to the tournament and will be on site throughout the weekend.

One of the most exciting additions to this event is that the champion of the Girls 14-18 division and the champion of the Girls under 13 division will earn the chance to caddy for Amelia Lewis at a 2017 LPGA tournament. The caddy opportunity is to be determined based on the schedules of the LPGA, Amelia, and the division champions. The champions will be able to caddy 18 holes of a practice round (Monday or Tuesday).

Fox, along with Bella Landry and Macy Grace Beeson, were the practice round contest winners.

Fox tees of at 8:10 a.m. tomorrow for the first round of the tow-day tournament. She will tee off with Faith Fransiosca of Wantagh, NY and Savannah Hilton of Hilton Head, SC.