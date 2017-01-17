Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL Cove senior Dahmir Pearson shoots between two Killeen defenders during the Bulldawgs’ 66-56 win over the Killeen Kangaroos.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL Cove sophomore Quinton Ford drives the lane in front of Killeen sophomore Willie McGee during the first half of the Bulldawgs’ 66-56 win over the Killeen Kangaroos Friday in Bulldawg Gymnasium. Ford scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Bulldawgs to the win.

IN THE MIX

Tue, 2017-01-17 05:00 News Staff
Ford scores 21 as Dawgs down Roos 66-56 for sole possession of 4th-place
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Cove sophomore Quinton Ford found his groove on Friday to help the Bulldawgs firmly cement themselves in the playoffs chase with their 66-56 win over the Killeen Kangaroos Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.
 
Ford scored 16 of his game-high 21 in the second and third quarters to help turn a six-point first-quarter deficit a 15-point surplus by the end of the third.
 
“I felt hot,” Ford said of his 21-point performance. “I wanted the ball and I made plays.
 

