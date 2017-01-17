IN THE MIX

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cove sophomore Quinton Ford found his groove on Friday to help the Bulldawgs firmly cement themselves in the playoffs chase with their 66-56 win over the Killeen Kangaroos Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

Ford scored 16 of his game-high 21 in the second and third quarters to help turn a six-point first-quarter deficit a 15-point surplus by the end of the third.

“I felt hot,” Ford said of his 21-point performance. “I wanted the ball and I made plays.