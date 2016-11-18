Meet the Dawgs event highlights this week’s Cove sports

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove basketball teams took advantage of a lull in their schedule to host the annual Meet the Dawgs night Tuesday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

The boys and girls teams combined the festivities this year as the Bulldawgs’ original day was rescheduled to participate in the National Honor Society induction ceremony for senior point guard Jovan Govan.

The festivities featured a dunk contest, a three-point contest, a free throw contest and a short game.

Introduced for the Lady Dawgs were seniors TaShawnie Morales, Rita Phillips, DeJhana Butler, Chyanne Chapman and Kayla McCloud; juniors Mariyah Reynolds, Yaqar Elmore and Erica Powell; sophomores Madison Griffon, Jayda Carter and Oni Boodoo and freshman Madisen Honea.

Chapman, McCloud and Griffon are the only returners from last year’s squad.

Meeting the home fans for the boys were seniors Dahmir Pearson, Govan and Caleb Moore; juniors Tyrese Cooley, Neyland Block, Jyhlil Rice, Jonathan Wolverton, Jacob Carter, Daveon Thomas, Justus Honea and Frank Alvarado; and sophomores Quinton Ford and Tyrese Taylor.

Most every player on the boys roster saw action on varsity at some point last year with Pearson, Ford, Cooley and Honea all seeing significant minutes.

The Lady Dawgs are currently competing in the Marble Falls tournament and the boys will host Cedar Park tonight at Bulldawg Gymnasium with the varsity only playing at 6 p.m. The freshmen and junior varsity teams are playing in the Shoemaker Tournament.

-----

Lady Dawg Golf 9th at Heights Invitational

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg golf team competed in their second tournament of the season with a ninth-place finish at the Harker Heights Invitational at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen on Monday.

The team combined for a score of 424 with Madelyn Miller leading the way with a 99. Gabriella McKenna (107), Carlene Nelson (108) and Hannah Stock (110) rounded out the top four girls that completed the 424 score. Abigail Baker (113), Andrea Vandegrift (123), Tori Schwausch (135) and Jordyn Hawkey (142) also competed for Copperas Cove.

The Lady Dawgs return to action after the holiday break with the Lampasas Tournament to be held Groundhog Day, Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Hancock Park Golf Course in Lampasas.

The Cove boys played in the KISD Invitational at the Courses of Clear Creek yesterday (results not available as of press time). They resume action Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Hancock Park for the Lampasas Tournament.

-----

Cove AquaDawgs compete at KISD November Invitational

The Copperas Cove AquaDawgs swim team competed in the Killeen ISD November Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The team combined for a third-place finish with 577 points behind Georgetown (1,042) and Cedar Ridge (603). Cove finished in front of district rivals Ellison (367), Harker Heights (324), Shoemaker (305) and Killeen (14).

Leading the AquaDawgs were Carson McVeigh, Paul Muniz, Jacob Guerrero and Christian Gaston.

The foursome finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 33.25 seconds, third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.89). Dustin Nunley replaced Guerrero for a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.16).

McVeigh also earned a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.64. Guerrero earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.29 and a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (54.97). Gaston also earned a podium spot with a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:12.36. Muniz added a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.30. Martinez Hunter finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:26.04.

The best finish for the girls came with a sixth-place time in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of Dacie Judd, Shelby Birdwell, Vanessa Renner and Grace Wolford finished with a time of 5:05.81.