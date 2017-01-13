McAnally signs to play golf for Waldorf University

Special to The Leader-Press

Caden McAnally is set to continue his career as a member of the Waldorf University men’s golf team.

McAnally, a Copperas Cove High School senior, signed a letter of intent with the Warriors on Jan. 3.

“Caden is an outstanding addition to our men’s golf team,” Waldorf coach Mark Clouse said. “We expect him to make an immediate impact at Waldorf University both on and off the course.”

A four-year varsity letter winner at Copperas Cove, McAnally has contributed for the Bulldawgs in the varsity lineup during all four years of his career. He earned academic all-state honors, was a first-team all-district Region XII-6A selection and named a 6A Regional alternate in 2016. As a junior, McAnally garnered second-team all-district recognition.

McAnally has competed in sports since a young age. He started out playing baseball, football and soccer, but eventually picked up golf. McAnally is a fierce competitor and having grown up with a father who’s a high school coach, he’s always been focused and driven when it comes to athletics. Joining the Warriors allows McAnally to further his love for the game while pursuing a college education.

“Accepting this offer makes me and my family very proud,” McAnally said. “I am excited for this new challenge and I look forward to the opportunity to grow as an athlete and a student.”

McAnally is the son of Vance and Amy McAnally. He will study sport management at Waldorf. After conversations with Clouse and assistant coach Cody Rozales during the recruiting process, McAnally knew he was ready to be a Warrior.

“Waldorf made me feel at home,” McAnally said. “I felt this was the place for me. After visiting the campus and talking to Coach Clouse, I really liked the atmosphere and the bright future the golf team has. Academics are a focus, which is important too. I feel certain that I can help the team compete for a national championship under the direction of Coach Clouse.”

The third member of Waldorf’s 2017-18 recruiting class, McAnally joins Oakdale, Minn. recruit Jack Jurgensen and Clarksdale, Ariz. native Travis Nester. McAnally will make his debut on the links with the Warriors in the fall and is expected to help further the success of the program.

“His love of the game, passion to continue improving and great work ethic really attracted us to him,” Clouse said. “We are excited to have him become a Warrior next fall.”

McAnnally will participate in the National Signing Day ceremony at Copperas Cove High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to commemorate the signing.