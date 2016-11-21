McAnally places first in KISD Invitational; Lady Dawgs second in Marble Falls Tourney

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove boys’ golf team had a solid showing at the Killeen ISD Invitational golf tournament held Thursday at the Courses of Clear Creek on Fort Hood.

Senior Caden McAnally finished with a 77 to take the top spot in the tournament and lead his team to a top five finish just off the podium. The teams’ combined total of 356 strokes was just two strokes off the pace of the bronze medal winner.

Dustin Dean added a score of 87 while Donovan Copeland- Ritchie shot a 94 and Andrwe Manrriquez shot a 98 to account for the points total. Marcus Ortiz also competed for the Dawgs with a score of 106.