Courtesy photo - Cove senior Caden McAnally poses with his 1stplace medal after shooting a 77 to win the Killeen ISD Invitational on Thrsday.

McAnally places first in KISD Invitational; Lady Dawgs second in Marble Falls Tourney

Mon, 2016-11-21 17:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The Copperas Cove boys’ golf team had a solid showing at the Killeen ISD Invitational golf tournament held Thursday at the Courses of Clear Creek on Fort Hood.
 
Senior Caden McAnally finished with a 77 to take the top spot in the tournament and lead his team to a top five finish just off the podium. The teams’ combined total of 356 strokes was just two strokes off the pace of the bronze medal winner.
 
Dustin Dean added a score of 87 while Donovan Copeland- Ritchie shot a 94 and Andrwe Manrriquez shot a 98 to account for the points total. Marcus Ortiz also competed for the Dawgs with a score of 106.
 

