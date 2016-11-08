McAdams notches 200th win in opener

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Lady Dawgs overcame a dozen firstquarter turnovers to earn a 44-39 victory over Leander in the season opener to give McAdams his 200th career win.

“It’s not something you want to brag about but, at the same time, it is definitely a nice milestone for any coach,” McAdams said to media members after the win. “It was one of those nights that I’ll always remember, but now, we’ve got to add to it.”