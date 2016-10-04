By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Tennis team needed a big win at home against Ellison on Friday to lock down a playoff berth and they got just that in their 16-3 domination of the Eagles.

The Dawgs jumped on the Eagles early, sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ doubles on the way to a 6-1 lead heading into singles and another sweep by the boys’ singles secured the win.

“Knowing that tonight was pretty much a must win for us to get into the playoffs, I was concerned that we may come out a little flat, play tight with nerves and struggle through doubles,” said Paul Talbett, Copperas Cove head tennis coach. “On the contrary, we came out loose and closed out several matches quickly.”