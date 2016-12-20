Late rally comes up short for Dawgs in 8-6A opener; Mary Hardin-Baylor football wins first National Title

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A fourth-quarter rally came up short for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs basketball team in their 63- 56 loss to the San Angelo Central Bobcats in the District 8-6A opener Friday at Central’s Babe Didrikson Gym in San Angelo.

A 15-point Central lead was whittled down to just three points, 56-53, on a layup by Cove sophomore Quinton Ford but a 7-3 run by the Bobcats held off the surging Bulldawgs for the win.

The Dawgs held a slim 15-14 lead after the first quarter but the Bobcats’ second-quarter offensive output doubled that of Copperas Cove as the Cats took a 32-24 advantage into the break.