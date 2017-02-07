LAST-MINUTE LOSS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

An offensive putback by Harker Heights junior Rhandy Hughes for his only bucket of the game and a missed free throw opportunity by Cove on the other end gave the Harker Heights Knights the one-point advantage needed to escape Copperas Cove with an upset Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

Costly unforced turnovers by his team and too many easy looks on the basket by the Knights, however, are the true culprit in the 57-56 loss, says Cove head coach Billy White Jr.

“I think we turned the ball over too many times on unforced turnovers,” he said. “We also let them get too many chip-in buckets down the stretch and throughout the game. Them getting easy layups was a huge difference in the game and us turning the ball over.”

