Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Copperas Cove junior Daveon Thomas drives the lane past Harker Heights junior Rhandy Hughes for two of his team-high 16 points during the Dawgs’ 57-56 loss the the Knights on Friday. Thomas scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Hughes’ only basket on the night cam on a lastminute tip-in to secure the Knights’ win.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove junior Tyrese Cooley shoots a shot over Harker Heights’ Rhandy Hughes during the Dawgs’ 57-56 loss the the Knights on Friday. secure the Knights’ win.

LAST-MINUTE LOSS

Tue, 2017-02-07 05:00 News Staff
Harker Heights Knights shock Cove Bulldawgs with last-minute tip-in to secure 57-56 upset

By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press

An offensive putback by Harker Heights junior Rhandy Hughes for his only bucket of the game and a missed free throw opportunity by Cove on the other end gave the Harker Heights Knights the one-point advantage needed to escape Copperas Cove with an upset Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

Costly unforced turnovers by his team and too many easy looks on the basket by the Knights, however, are the true culprit in the 57-56 loss, says Cove head coach Billy White Jr.

“I think we turned the ball over too many times on unforced turnovers,” he said. “We also let them get too many chip-in buckets down the stretch and throughout the game. Them getting easy layups was a huge difference in the game and us turning the ball over.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 