Lady Dawgs held to six 2ndhalf points in loss to Belton

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cold-shooting paired with stifling defense by the Belton Lady Tigers cost the Lady Dawgs a win in their district opener against Belton and left head basketball coach Eldridge McAdams befuddled in his post-game interview.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest.” He said. “We had a game plan but we just didn’t execute and we didn’t knock shots down either.”

The Lady Dawgs managed just six points in the second half as the Tigers held them to just 30 points to earn the 45-30 win in the District 8-6A opener Friday night at Bulldawg Gymnasium.