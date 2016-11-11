Lady Dawg volleyball lands 8 on All-District squad

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball season may be over but another 30-win season has the accolades still rolling in as five players receive First and Second Team nods with three more receiving honorable mention.

Leading the squad were four seniors and a sophomore.

Senior Madison Wasiak received the superlative for Most Valuable Defensive Player while the sophomore Aidan Chace was named the Newcomer of the year.

Wasiak lead the team with 807 digs and and 929 serves received. She also added a team-high 287 service points and a second-best 33 aces.

Chace filled up the stat sheet in several categories. She led the team in kills with 366 and in hitting percentage at .313. Chace also added a second-best 324 assists, third-best 71 blocks, fourth-best 21 aces and 181 service points and fifth-best digs with 254.

Senior middle blocker Chyanne Chapman and senior setter Kiarrah Carlisle were named to the First Team while senior outside hitter Brianna Acker was named to the Second Team.

Chapman led the Lady Dawgs in blocks with 145. She added 98 kills and 21 aces.