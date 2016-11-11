Lady Dawg volleyball lands 8 on All-District squad
Fri, 2016-11-11 22:30 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball season may be over but another 30-win season has the accolades still rolling in as five players receive First and Second Team nods with three more receiving honorable mention.
Leading the squad were four seniors and a sophomore.
Senior Madison Wasiak received the superlative for Most Valuable Defensive Player while the sophomore Aidan Chace was named the Newcomer of the year.
Wasiak lead the team with 807 digs and and 929 serves received. She also added a team-high 287 service points and a second-best 33 aces.
Chace filled up the stat sheet in several categories. She led the team in kills with 366 and in hitting percentage at .313. Chace also added a second-best 324 assists, third-best 71 blocks, fourth-best 21 aces and 181 service points and fifth-best digs with 254.
Senior middle blocker Chyanne Chapman and senior setter Kiarrah Carlisle were named to the First Team while senior outside hitter Brianna Acker was named to the Second Team.
Chapman led the Lady Dawgs in blocks with 145. She added 98 kills and 21 aces.
Carlisle led the team in assists with 882. She also had a third-best 30 aces and 260 service points and a fourth-best 280 digs from the setter position.
Senior defensive specialist Aneissa Vega, junior outside hitter Talia Kinslow and sophomore defensive specialist Aviyon Wilborn all received honorable mentions.
Vega led the team in aces with 37 and was second best in service points behind Wasiak with 275. She was also second on the team in digs with 331 and serves received with 391.
Kinslow had a third-best 157 kills and 51 blocks.
Wilborn was third in serves received with 332 and fourth in digs with 313.
The Lady Dawgs lose Vega, Dazsa Braddock, Carlisle, Sophia Caro, Zari Chipman, Antanese Kinard, Kianna Childers, Acker and Wasiak to graduation.
They return Chace and fellow sophomores Jada Close and Wilborn, along with freshman Leah Powell from their 2016 playoff roster.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/