Lady Dawg volleyball honored at annual banquet

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg volleyball team had their share of ups and downs this season.

The highs came in the form of the 700th win for head coach Cari Lowery and a playoff win over Desoto and the lows came when their most valuable player went down mid-district with a significant leg injury and losing to Southlake Carroll in the second round of the playoffs.

For head coach Cari Lowery, however, it was a banner year for the program – on the court and off.

The Lady Dawgs made the playoffs for the 10th-consecutive year despite having three sophomores and a freshman in the regular rotation where they earned a bi-district title against Desoto and pushed the no. 3 ranked Carroll Lady Dragons in the Area competition.

The Lady Dawgs also had nearly the entire squad on the Academic All-State team, where a student must maintain a 94 or above average for all four years of high school.

“This makes me really proud because this does take a huge accomplishment above and beyond everything else. You have to be a senior to make the Academic All-State Team and you have to have a 94-plus average for your entire high school career and we hade five seniors make the team. That’s impressive and we’re proud of them.”

The Academic team selectees were Brianna Acker (94 average, Kiarrah Carlisle (94.5 avg.), Chyanne Chapman (95.12 avg – 25th in senior class), Madison Wasiak (95.87 avg. 17th in senior class) and Sophia Caro (96.56 avg – 11th in senior class).

“This is the fifth year in a row that Copperas Cove has won the Most Valuable Defensive Player in this district.

Senior setter Kiarrah Carlisle was voted Lady Dawg Volleyball Player of the Year in the peer-voted award portion. She had a team-high 882 assists as a senior.

“Kiarrah was a team captain. She is one of the best defensive setters you will see. She could go to college and be a libero for sure. She had 280 digs to go with 882 assists. In her career, she’s had 490 digs and 1, 431 assists.