Lady Dawg volleyball honored at annual banquet
Fri, 2017-01-27 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg volleyball team had their share of ups and downs this season.
The highs came in the form of the 700th win for head coach Cari Lowery and a playoff win over Desoto and the lows came when their most valuable player went down mid-district with a significant leg injury and losing to Southlake Carroll in the second round of the playoffs.
For head coach Cari Lowery, however, it was a banner year for the program – on the court and off.
The Lady Dawgs made the playoffs for the 10th-consecutive year despite having three sophomores and a freshman in the regular rotation where they earned a bi-district title against Desoto and pushed the no. 3 ranked Carroll Lady Dragons in the Area competition.
The Lady Dawgs also had nearly the entire squad on the Academic All-State team, where a student must maintain a 94 or above average for all four years of high school.
“This makes me really proud because this does take a huge accomplishment above and beyond everything else. You have to be a senior to make the Academic All-State Team and you have to have a 94-plus average for your entire high school career and we hade five seniors make the team. That’s impressive and we’re proud of them.”
The Academic team selectees were Brianna Acker (94 average, Kiarrah Carlisle (94.5 avg.), Chyanne Chapman (95.12 avg – 25th in senior class), Madison Wasiak (95.87 avg. 17th in senior class) and Sophia Caro (96.56 avg – 11th in senior class).
“This is the fifth year in a row that Copperas Cove has won the Most Valuable Defensive Player in this district.
Senior setter Kiarrah Carlisle was voted Lady Dawg Volleyball Player of the Year in the peer-voted award portion. She had a team-high 882 assists as a senior.
“Kiarrah was a team captain. She is one of the best defensive setters you will see. She could go to college and be a libero for sure. She had 280 digs to go with 882 assists. In her career, she’s had 490 digs and 1, 431 assists.
The Outstanding Receiver award went to Madison Wasiak. Wasiak received a team-high 929 serves and 807 digs.
“Maddie was our libero,” said Lowry. “In her varsity career, she had 959 serves, 1,496 receptions, 1,325 digs and she’s second in the history of the program in season and career digs.”
Aneissa Vega was voted as the Outstanding Server. She has a team-high 37 aces and 98.1 serving percentage.
“Aniessa is very much a team player, very hard working, very gritty and very coachable and I enjoyed coaching her this year,” said Lowry.”
The Outstanding Defensive player went to Aviyon Wilborn. She had a secondbest 332 serve receptions and 313 digs.
“Aviyon is one of the prettiest smoothest passes as a sophomore I’ve seen,” said Lowry.
The Outstanding Blocker Chyanne Chapman. Despite having her role expanded, Chapman still led the team in blocks with 145.
“Chyanne is a team captain. It’s her third year on varsity and she has assisted in 103 of my 700 wins,” said Lowry. “In her varsity career she’s had 464 kills, 672 blocks and last year set a new school record for blocks with 283 in a season.”
Brianna Acker was voted as the Outstanding Hitter. She finished with a secondbest 315 kills.
“If you have ever been on the receiving end of her swing it’s not good,” said Lowry. “She is probably in the top two or three hardest hitters I’ve coached. In her varsity career, she had 494 kills. Acker will be playing alongside Lily Drever at Abilene Christian University.”
Leah Powell was named Freshman of the Year and Aiden Chace was named Sophomore of the Year.
“Powell stepped in for the last five ball games and made an impact,” said Lowry. “She had 20 kills and 20 digs in five games. The future is bright for Miss Powell.
Aiden Chace had 324 assists, 71 blocks and 254 digs and led the team in kills with 366 and a 42 kill percentage.
“Aiden missed about half of district due to injury and she still led the team in kills,” said Lowry.
Lowry also had a message for the incoming class.
“To me, and these coaches, they are all outstanding,” said Lowry. “They work so hard for us and give us everything they had. I’m very proud of them. It was a great season. It was a tough season. It’s a new season every year because you start over every year. We are losing a lot of good seniors this year so we’re looking for a lot of good underclassmen to step up and take those spots.”
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/