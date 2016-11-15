HOOP SESSION

By TJ MAXWELL

Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs head basketball coach Eldridge McAdams has already seen his shares of ups and down with the team just seven games into their 2016-17 campaign.

McAdams reached the milestone of 200 wins in the season opener as the Lady Dawgs reeled off five straight wins to begin the season, including three-straight to start their host tournament – the Bush’s Chicken Classic – over the weekend.

Just needing one more win against El Paso Bel Air to place themselves in the title game of their own tournament, inexperienced showed and the Lady Dawgs dropped their first contest of the season to put themselves in the third-place game at noon on Saturday. The Lady Dawgs struggled again on Saturday against Crowley to finish fourth in the tournament and drop to 5-2 for the year.