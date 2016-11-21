HOME STAND

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Things didn’t begin the way Copperas Cove head coach Billy White Jr. drew them up in the Bulldawgs’ home opener against Cedar Park, but he couldn’t have scripted a better ending. The Dawgs rallied from a 12-6 deficit early in the second period with a 17-6 run to take a 23-22 halftime lead on their way to a 51-44 win.

“It was an ugly win but it was a win so we’ll take it,” said White. “I thought we came out a little out of whack and started off very slow.”

The Dawgs held on to a narrow 45-44 lead after an 11-2 Cedar Park run erased a 10-point fourthquarter advantage with 1:10 remaining.