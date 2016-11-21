Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Cove sophomore Tyrese Taylor shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter of the Bulldawgs’ 51-44 win over the Cedar Park Timberwolves Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium. Taylor hit 4 for 4 free throws in the final 70 seconds to help Cove earn their first win.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Cove sophomore Quinton Ford drives the lane as head coach Billy White Jr. looks on during the Bulldawgs’ 51-44 win over the Cedar Park Timberwolves Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium. Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds in the game. Senior Dahmir Pearson sets up the offense as Cedar Park’s Cameron Hunt defends. Cove junior Jyhlil Rice swings a pass around to Quinton Ford during Friay’ win.

HOME STAND

Mon, 2016-11-21 16:56 News Staff
Clutch free throws lead Cove to 51-44 win over Cedar Park in home opener
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Things didn’t begin the way Copperas Cove head coach Billy White Jr. drew them up in the Bulldawgs’ home opener against Cedar Park, but he couldn’t have scripted a better ending. The Dawgs rallied from a 12-6 deficit early in the second period with a 17-6 run to take a 23-22 halftime lead on their way to a 51-44 win.
 
“It was an ugly win but it was a win so we’ll take it,” said White. “I thought we came out a little out of whack and started off very slow.”
 
The Dawgs held on to a narrow 45-44 lead after an 11-2 Cedar Park run erased a 10-point fourthquarter advantage with 1:10 remaining.
 

