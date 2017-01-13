HOLDING COURT

By TJ MAXWELL

The Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs badly needed a win to keep their hopes alive in the District 8-6A playoff chase.

A smothering defensive effort by Cove helped build a 38-14 lead after three quarters in their 49-25 win over Harker Heights in the final game of round one of District 8-6A hoops action Tuesday night at Bulldawg Gymnasium.

“It doesn’t matter how you get them but a win is a win and we’re definitely excited about the win,” said Copperas Cove head coach Eldridge McAdams. “We changed up the lineup and I think that group came out and set the tone from start to finish. We jumped out on them 9-0 and saw what we wanted to do.”

Domination on the glass gave Cove a quick advantage they would never relinquish. The Lady Dawgs more than doubled the rebounding of the Lady Knights with senior Chyanne Chapman and the McCloud sisters, freshman Kaysha and senior Kayla, combining for 28 rebounds led by Chapman’s double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, including eight in the first half that helped build the 17-point lead.

“Chyanne is a beast and I think she could get every rebound if she has it in her mind to go and force her will and I think she did that tonight,” said McAdams. “Chyanne has been around all four years with us and tonight she came in and gave us a double-double. I expect that every night from Chyanne. I don’t expect anything less. If we can get her going, we are definitely a different team.”

The Harker Heights Lady Knights (4-11, 0-6 in District 8-6A) were held to just nine first-half points as the Lady Dawgs built a 28-9 lead by the break.

Three-consecutive putbacks by Cove freshman Kaysha McLoud and senior Dejhana Butler and a three-pointer off glass by junior Yaqar Elmore gave the Lady Dawgs a 9-0 lead before the Lady Knights were able to get on the board with a three-pointer by junior Kiara Young near the midway point of the quarter.

“I thought the freshman Kaysha McCloud came in and she, and Dejhana, set the tone. Then Chyanne and them came in and did it. I think that once we get it in our minds and go do it, it’s hard to stop us.

After turnovers each way, the Lady Knights would cut the Cove lead back to four, 9-5, on a drive by freshman Destiny Pemberton.

It was all Cove from there.

The Lady Dawgs ended the half on a 19-4 run.

Plays in the paint by seniors Chyanne Chapman and Kayla McCloud began and end the run.

A bucket in traffic by Chapman and a traditional three-point play by McCloud pushed the score to 14-5 and 1 for 2 free throws by Cove sophomore Madison Griffon made it a 15-5 game after one quarter.

Another bucket by the senior McCloud on the feed by sophomore Oni Boodoo started the scoring for Cove in the second frame and 2 for 2 free throws by Butler pushed the lead to a dozen, 19-7, with 3:08 left in the half.

“Looking at our district, we are probably the best inside team if we do that,” McAdams said of his team’s dominant play in the paint. “A lot of times I think we need to have the desire to do that. I think that once we get it in our minds and go do it, it’s hard to stop us.”

A bucket by Heights junior Caitlyn Gillespie briefly halted the Cove run, but a steal by the freshman McCloud and assist to fellow freshman Madisen Honea kicked started a 9-0 Lady Dawg’ run to finish the frame.

A bucket by Chapman on the assist from junior Mariyah Reynolds and another Chapman bucket in the paint pushed the score to 25-9 before the senior McCloud capped the half with another traditional three-point play with the bucket and converted foul shot.

“Before the game, we were in the huddle talking about how we should get inside more and work from the inside out to get shots with a higher efficiency,” said Chapman. “Kayla, Dejhana, Kaysha and I are bigger than most posts so it’s already an advantage. Before the game, we were in the huddle talking about how we should get inside more and work from the inside out to get shots with a higher efficiency. Then, we have abilities and moves that just adds to it.”

The Lady Dawgs against doubled the Lady Knights’ offense output with a 10-5 third quarter.

Kaysha McCloud began the second half just like the first half ended – with a traditional three-point play.

Putbacks by Kayla McCloud and Chapman and a 14-foot jump shot by Griffon led the Cove scoring in the period.

The Lady Knights’ offense found its rhythm in the fourth quarter but they were unable to overcome the 38-14 third-quarter deficit against the pressuring Lady Dawg defense.

The Lady Dawgs increased their lead to 44-15 after a pair of three-point plays by Cove’s Dejhana Butler on the bucket and foul and Madisen Honea from beyond the arc.

A three-point play the hard way by Harker Heights freshman Celise Bobbitt and a pair of free throws by Pemberton, stopped the Cove run. After hitting one of two free throws, Bobbitt putback her own rebound to finish a three-point trip down court.

Free throws by Kayla McCloud and Chapman closed out the Cove scoring for a 49-22 lead before a last-second three-pointer by Harker Heghts’ Young ended the contest.

Kayla McCloud led all scorers with 14 points for Cove. She also chipped in nine rebounds, including five on offense. Butler and Kaysha McCloud added seven points apiece. Butler added six rebounds while Kaysha chipped in six boards and a team-high three steals. Honea (5), Griffon (3) and Elmore (3) contributed to the Cove scoring.

Young and Pemberton lead the Lady Knights with six points each followed by Alyssa Folger (5).

The Lady Dawgs (15-10, 2-4) finish out the first round of district play tonight against Texas Girls Coaches Association’s no. 9-ranked team Killeen. The Lady Roos (17-9, 5-1) are coming off a 46-34 loss to TGCA no. 6-ranked Ellison.

“We need to make sure we are there mentally first,” Chpman said of their tough road test at Killeen. “We are more than capable of winning. We just need execute, keep them off the boards, slow them down and have heart.”

“Anytime you go to Killeen it’s going to be a good one,” added McAdams. “Killeen is playing some good basketball. They’re athletic, like always, and they are going to pressure. We have to be ready for a defensive, physical, rowdy basketball game.”

BULLDAWGS ESCAPE HARKER HEIGHTS WITH 63-61 OT WIN

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs boys basketball team put themselves back in the middle of the chase for a playoff spot with a 63-61 win in overtime on the road against the Harker Heights Knights.

Cove junior Jacob Carter led the Bulldawgs’ scoring with 19 points while senior Dahmir Pearson added 16 points in the win.

The Dawgs (14-9, 2-2 in District 8-6A) currently sit in a two-way tie with Killeen (11-10, 2-2) for the final playoff spot and they host the Roos tonight. The Dawgs are just one game out of first with No. 10-ranked Midway, Elliosn and Shoemaker all sitting at 3-1 after Shoemaker’s upset of Midway on Tuesday.