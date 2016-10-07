HOLDING ON

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

KILLEEN - A win is a win.

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs’ volleyball team fought through adversity to stave off a much-improved Killeen Lady Kangaroos’ squad Tuesday in Killeen 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11).

However, Copperas Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery knows her team needs to be more consistent through the final five games of district play to get through the district minefield and prepare for the talented teams they may face in the post season.

“We talked about it this week,” said Lowery. “We can’t have marginal defense and marginal offense. We’ve got to be spectacular at one or the other to make up for the marginal and we’re just still working on it. They work hard every day and I believe it’s going to all click when it’s meant to click and when we need it.

“We’ve got to have some consistent offense and my defense wasn’t consistent tonight. My libero (Madison Wasiak) played a great game tonight and Aneissa Vega played a great game but the rest was inconsistent.”

The Lady Dawgs easily swept Killeen in their first district match up at home (25-15, 25-12, 25-12) but the Lady Dawgs alternated dominant plays with hinky plays.

“That may be a little bit of what our problem is,” said Lowry, “We think we are going to cruise through. These girls have grown up being Copperas Cove volleyball. They don’t understand still completely – although they should after these two or three games – that we’ve got to dig in and fight for every point. We’re just making some tactical and mental errors at critical points and not executing every single time.”

Lowry knows those mistakes can cost them with the teams in the district catching up talent-wise.

“They’ve all got some young, new coaches that are really working to improve their programs,” she said, “And they’re doing that.”

Senior middle blocker Chyanne Chapman agreed.

“I think they are getting better and better so we have to be even better (to keep them from closing the gap more).”

Chapman feels the team is chocked with talent, but youth and inexperience still has them second-guessing and that part of her job as a three-year starter is to calm them down.

“I think we’re over thinking it more so,” said Chapman. “I think that 40 games in we’re not really young anymore so I think it’s just over thinking because everybody is good.

“It’s really important (to calm the inexperienced players down) because we have to take control of the game and make sure they don’t get in their heads. They’re doing a good job of not letting it get in there.”