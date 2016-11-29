HARD WORK PAYS OFF

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove head basketball coach Billy White Jr. has been singularly focused on getting his talented, yet inexperienced group ready for what looks to be a daunting District 8-6A slate of games.

So much so that his recent induction into the St. Mary’s University Athletics Hall of Fame (San Antonio) almost took a back seat.

“It’s definitely something that I was looking forward to and that I’m proud of, but I’ve been so caught up in Copperas Cove basketball that I haven’t thought a whole lot about my playing career. It is definitely an honor and a pleasure to be inducted into the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame. It lets me know that all the hard work I was doing at that time paid off.”