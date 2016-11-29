Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Copperas Cove head basketball coach Billy White Jr. participates in pre-game festivities with his team before their home opener against Cedar Park. White was recently inducted into the St. Mary’s University Athletics Hall of Fame (San Antonio) for his career spanning 2001-2005.White poses with his wife and children during the ceremony at St. Mary’s. (Courtesy photo)

HARD WORK PAYS OFF

Tue, 2016-11-29 05:00 News Staff
Cove head hoops coach Billy White Jr. named to St. Mary’s University Hall Of Fame
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Copperas Cove head basketball coach Billy White Jr. has been singularly focused on getting his talented, yet inexperienced group ready for what looks to be a daunting District 8-6A slate of games.
 
So much so that his recent induction into the St. Mary’s University Athletics Hall of Fame (San Antonio) almost took a back seat.
 
“It’s definitely something that I was looking forward to and that I’m proud of, but I’ve been so caught up in Copperas Cove basketball that I haven’t thought a whole lot about my playing career. It is definitely an honor and a pleasure to be inducted into the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame. It lets me know that all the hard work I was doing at that time paid off.”
 

