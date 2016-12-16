GROWING PAINS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove head coach Eldridge McAdams wasn’t pleased to fall to 0-2 in District 8-6A action but was pleased with the effort given by his young squad in their 60-44 loss to the no. 16-ranked Midway Pantherettes on Tuesday in Waco.

For the second-straight game, the Lady Dawgs struggled to get their shots to fall, shooting just 26 percent from the field, but McAdams was proud of the growth his team showed in the loss.

“I definitely was (proud) and that’s what I just told them,” McAdams said in post-game comments. They definitely know that coach McAdams doesn’t like losing but I told them, ‘the fight and intensity was there the whole game.’”

The Lady Dawgs fought off an early offensive spurt and 10-point lead by the Pantherettes to cut the lead to four, 21-17, midway through the second quarter paced with baskets by senior post Kayla McCloud and senior forward Chyanne Chapman.

A 9-2 run by Midway gave them an 11-point advantage at the half, 30-19.

The Pantherettes continued their run to begin the third quarter with a three-pointer by Aliyah Parks and back-to-back steals for layups by Caleyah Burrell pushed the Midway lead to 15, 37-22, with 5:02 left in the third period.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot in that third quarter,” said McAdams. “We came in and let them extend the lead by making some, I thought, careless turnovers but, overall, the girls stayed with it and we went on some little runs.”

The Lady Dawgs made a bit of a run to begin the fourth quarter with shots by junior Erica Powell and Chapman and free throws by sophomores Madison Griffon and Oni Boodoo, but a pair of timely three-pointers by Dajia Davis and Regganee Allen helped maintain the Midway advantage, 50-34.

The Lady Dawgs then made another push with a 10-3 run to cut the Pantherette lead to single digits, 53-44, with 2:56 left in the contest.

A bucket by Chapman began the run while a steal for a layup by Boodoo and three-pointers by Boodoo and Griffon paced the effort.

The Lady Dawgs outscored the Pantherettes 17-16 in the final frame but lopsided 1st and 3rd quarters allowed Midway to build a substantial lead heading into the final frame.

“When we allowed the game to come to us and didn’t try to do too much, I thought we did well,” said McAdams. You’re going to see pressure like that from Midway, Ellison and other teams in this district. We’ve got to used to it and get ready for it.”

The Pantherettes finished the contest with seven unanswered points to take the 60-44 win.