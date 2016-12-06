Griffon leads Lady Dawgs in 72-38 rout of Manor

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg basketball team concluded its non-district slate with a dominant 72-38 win over Manor of Friday.

Sophomore Madison Griffon hit four three-pointers on her way to a team-high 17 points to lead the Lady Dawgs in the win.

For the second-consecutive game, the Lady Dawgs had 11 of their 12 players get in the scoring column and head coach Eldridge McAdams knows that will help his young team when the brutal 8-6A slate begins on Friday against Belton.