EPIC CLASH

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

BELTON - One play can change the complexion of a game.

The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg volleyball team was riding high with an 18-9 lead over the Belton Lady Tigers when Cove’s leading hitter and all-around player, sophomore Aidan Chace, left the game after appearing to hit the net pole and landing awkwardly while trying to reach an errant pass.

The Lady Dawgs went on to win the set 25-13 but were obviously discombobulated by the absence of their top offensive weapon.

“She plays all the way around,” said Copperas Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery. “She sets for me and she leads my team in kills so that was tough. That was a rotation we’ve never played before.”

It was a tough blow for Lowery and her squad, but she has the next up attitude and it paid off.

“You just have to deal with it,” she said. “That’s something that 15 years ago that might have shook me and I might have panicked on what to do. I’ve seen just about everything you can image over the years and you can’t let it get in your head as a coach because you players are feeding off of you. If I get shook up, what’s going to happen to them?”

Lowery stayed the course, despite at times having four first-year varsity players on the court as once.

Junior Talia Kinslow, one of those first-year varsity players for the Lady Dawgs, stepped up to fill the offensive void. She notched a game-high 21 kills, including an impressive eight kills in the fifth and deciding set to give Cove a 3-2 win over Lady Tigers (25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14) Tuesday in Belton.