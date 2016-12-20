DOGGED DEFENSE

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

An 0-3 start in the rugged District 8-6A, boasting two top 16 teams, would have been a huge whole for Copperas Cove girls’ head basketball coach Eldridge McAdams and his Lady Dawgs to crawl out of.

Thanks to a 15-5 third quarter rally Friday night against San Angelo Central, McAdams and his squad didn’t have to find out.

Trailing 28-26 at the half, Mc-Adams knew that defense would be the key should they come back and his team took that to heart.