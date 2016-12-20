Home
CCLP/LEE LETZER - Copperas Cove senior Chyanne Chapman (54) shoots between San Angelo defenders Sydnie Gilbert (25) and Morgan Walker during the Lady Dawgs 57-48 win Friday at Bulldawg Gymnasium. Chapman registered a doubledouble with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.CCLP/LEE LETZER - Cove freshman Madisen Honea drives through the lane against Central’s Gilbert during the win. Honea scored six points and had two assists and three steals.

DOGGED DEFENSE

Tue, 2016-12-20 05:00 News Staff
Third-quarter surge pushes Cove past San Angelo Central 57-48
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
An 0-3 start in the rugged District 8-6A, boasting two top 16 teams, would have been a huge whole for Copperas Cove girls’ head basketball coach Eldridge McAdams and his Lady Dawgs to crawl out of.
 
Thanks to a 15-5 third quarter rally Friday night against San Angelo Central, McAdams and his squad didn’t have to find out.
 
Trailing 28-26 at the half, Mc-Adams knew that defense would be the key should they come back and his team took that to heart.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 