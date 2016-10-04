Home
CCLP/DAVID MORRIS - The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs used a stifling defense to keep the Shoemaker Grey Wolves at bay in the District 8-6A home opener on Friday. The Dawgs won 43-7.CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Cove senior defensive lineman Juan Jimenez (90) and linebacker Armand Adams drop Shoemaker senior running back Mondra Randle for a loss during the Dawgs’ 43-7 win over the Grey Wolves on Friday. Jimenez gets a hit on Shoemaker quarterback Jaiden Spivey as he throws during the fourth quarter. Cove senior receiver Josh Canete lays out for a pass during the Dawgs’ win. Cove’s Bryant Williams wrangles Shoemaker’s William Hooper on a kick off return in the second half.-CCLP/DAVID MORRIS

Dawgs use stellar defense to suffocate Grey Wolves

Tue, 2016-10-04 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs had to fight for every point in the first half of their matchup with the Shoemaker Grey Wolves, but it would be Shoemaker doing most of the offensive struggling during the Dawgs’ 43-7 shellacking of the Grey Wolves on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.
 
“We were in the ball game and we were fighting,” said Jack Welch, Copperas Cove head coach and athletic director. “It wasn’t going good for either one of us really (in the first half). It was just a battle.”
 
The Bulldawgs held Shoemaker to just 149 yards of total offense and a mere seven rush yards on 28 attempts, thanks to strong play on defense and a couple high snaps that added large chunks of negative yardage to the Wolves’ stats.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 