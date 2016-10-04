Dawgs use stellar defense to suffocate Grey Wolves

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs had to fight for every point in the first half of their matchup with the Shoemaker Grey Wolves, but it would be Shoemaker doing most of the offensive struggling during the Dawgs’ 43-7 shellacking of the Grey Wolves on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.

“We were in the ball game and we were fighting,” said Jack Welch, Copperas Cove head coach and athletic director. “It wasn’t going good for either one of us really (in the first half). It was just a battle.”

The Bulldawgs held Shoemaker to just 149 yards of total offense and a mere seven rush yards on 28 attempts, thanks to strong play on defense and a couple high snaps that added large chunks of negative yardage to the Wolves’ stats.