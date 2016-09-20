Dawgs suffer first setback of season in 48-16 loss to Sachse

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

GARLAND – The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team found themselves in a 21-0 hole with just 5:39 ticks off the clock.

Big plays allowed the Mustangs to take that sizeable lead so quickly. The three scores came on a total of eight plays and just 2:45 of actual game clock.

A 44-yard rush by Christian Cole set up the first score on a 10-yard pass from junior quarterback Jalen Mayden to junior receiver Drue Jackson. Senior Nate Shelton took it to the house on a 67-yard pitch and catch from Mayden for the second score. Cole again broke loose for a 70-yrad run to set up a two-yard dive by Mayden for the three score advantage.