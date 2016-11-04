Dawgs to show down with Belton for playoff spot

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team is in unfamiliar territory. The Dawgs are one win away from clinching their 13-straight playoff appearance and one loss away from being eliminated from contention.

That win has to come against the top offense in the district and one of the best quarterbacks in Central Texas in Iowa-bound Peyton Mansell.

Cove (2-3 in District 8-6A) is currently tied for fifth with just four playoff spots available. Midway (5-0), Harker Heights (3-2), Killeen (3-2) and Belton (3-2) all have bettter records. Heights battles Killeen tonight and, despite the outcome, both teams own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cove with at least a 3-3 record. A Cove win over Belton and an Ellison win over Midway would really muddy up the waters with the final spots likely determined by tiebreakers.

Cove, Killeen and Belton own the head-to-head tiebreakers over Ellison but the Eagles defeated the Knights.

Wins by Cove and Ellison would put four teams at 3-3 with only two spots available. The winner of Heights/Killeen is in, which would leave Cove and Belton with the loser to come down to tiebreakers.

Losses by Cove and Ellison would put both Heights and Killeen in with Belton and Midway. A win by Cove and Killeen and a loss by Ellison would eliminate Belton; putting Cove in with Midway, Heights and Killeen by virtue of head-to-head wins.

Cove hosts Belton while while Killeen hosts Harker Heights tonight. Ellison hosted Midway last night (results not available at press time).