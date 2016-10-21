Dawgs look to hold on to 2nd against run-heavy Knights tonight

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ football team could put themselves in a favorable position for one of the four coveted playoff spots with a win over the Harker Heights Knights tonight at Bulldawg Stadium.

The Dawgs currently hold the secondplace spot at 2-1 behind Midway (4-0) by virtue of their dominant win over Ellison. Five teams are vying for the final three spots with six of the seven teams poised to sneak in to one of those spots.

Ellison also sports a 2-1 record followed Harker Heights (2-2), Belton (1-2) and Killeen (1-2).

Cove travels to Killeen to face to face the Kangaroos next Friday before hosting the Belton Tigers on Friday.

Harker Heights will finish the season against Killeen after getting a bye next week. Belton finishes the season with a road game against Shoemaker tonight before hosting Ellison next week and facing Cove in the season finale. Killeen closes out the year with games against Ellison, Cove and Harker Heights all at Leo Buckley.

The Knights come into the contest with the top two rushers in the district. Junior Jameel Hodges leads the way with 801 yards and seven touchdowns on 163 attempts while senior Madu Eneli adds 740 yards and 10 scores on 85 totes.