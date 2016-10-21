Dawgs look to hold on to 2nd against run-heavy Knights tonight
Fri, 2016-10-21 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ football team could put themselves in a favorable position for one of the four coveted playoff spots with a win over the Harker Heights Knights tonight at Bulldawg Stadium.
The Dawgs currently hold the secondplace spot at 2-1 behind Midway (4-0) by virtue of their dominant win over Ellison. Five teams are vying for the final three spots with six of the seven teams poised to sneak in to one of those spots.
Ellison also sports a 2-1 record followed Harker Heights (2-2), Belton (1-2) and Killeen (1-2).
Cove travels to Killeen to face to face the Kangaroos next Friday before hosting the Belton Tigers on Friday.
Harker Heights will finish the season against Killeen after getting a bye next week. Belton finishes the season with a road game against Shoemaker tonight before hosting Ellison next week and facing Cove in the season finale. Killeen closes out the year with games against Ellison, Cove and Harker Heights all at Leo Buckley.
The Knights come into the contest with the top two rushers in the district. Junior Jameel Hodges leads the way with 801 yards and seven touchdowns on 163 attempts while senior Madu Eneli adds 740 yards and 10 scores on 85 totes.
The Bulldawgs lead the district in points allowed with 21.7 per game and have risen from near the bottom in yards allowed per contest to third with 352.3 yards per outing.
The Dawgs are averaging 19.3 points from their opposition in their three 8-6A contests to lead the district. The Eagles and Tigers each given up 30.7 points per game in their three contests.
The Knghts also come in with one of the top defenses as well. They are second in total yards per game with 315.9 yards per contest and are also second in points allowed with 21.9.
The Knights have the top rushing offense in the district averaging 229.6 yards per contest and Cove is third against the run with 162 per contest.
One of the biggest strength of the Knights is their biggest strength – the 300-plus behemoths of the offensive line – specifically junior Sam Pinkey (6-foot, 5-inch 355 pounds), junior Taunty “Tank” Motu (6-0, 350 lbs.) and Khalil Corbett-Canada (6-5, 280).