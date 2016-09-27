Dawgs go back to drawing board after losing early lead in district opener

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs came out of the gate firing in their last contest against a fierce competitor in Waco Midway. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, the Panthers finished on fire with five unanswered scores spanning 12 minutes and 32 seconds of game clock to open a 21-point lead on their way to a 48-24 win.

The Dawgs drew first blood with a 72-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by senior quarterback Caine Garner on the first play from scrimmage.

Every answer that Midway had, Cove responded with one of their own, leading again at 10-7 after a 49-yard field goal by senior Seth Meeks, and at 17-14 after a 54-yard touchdown pass from Garner to senior Isaiah Mc-Griff.