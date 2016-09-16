Dawgs face tough test against Sachse tonight

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Head coach/athletic director Jack Welch and his Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team face their toughest test of their young season when they travel to Garland tonight to face the powerful Sachse Mustangs in the final non-district contest before the Dawgs get District 8-6A play underway on the road next week against defending the district champion Midway Panthers’ squad.

Welch knows the contest is a good measuring stick for his team heading into district play.

“It’s going to be a heck of a football game,” he said. “We are not playing the sisters of the poor in this game. I’m excited and ready for this ball game. We have to see what we’ve got so we can see what we’ve got to do coming into district play.

“I love this ball game because there are people in our district like this and we have to find out what you’ve got to do to defeat your opponent when you match up or they may be stronger on paper.”

Offensively, the Dawgs must contend with an opportunistic Sachse defense that spends a lot of time in opponents’ backfields.

Tracy Welch, Cove offensive coordinator and associate head coach, knows his young offensive line is the key to their success offensively.