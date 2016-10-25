Dawg tennis runs into Panther buzz saw at Area tournament

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

WACO – The Dawg Tennis season came to an abrupt end and the hands of the Duncanville Panthers at Robinson High School in Waco on Thursday.

The Dawgs battled wind gusts of 25 mile per hour and higher and a talented Duncanville squad in round one of the Area Meet but were unable to gain much ground against the Panthers in the 10-1 loss.

The sole victory came for the girls’ doubles team of Alyssa Gonzalez and Zamira Manuel in a 6-4, 6-4 win over Duncanville’s Lynch/Gonzalez.