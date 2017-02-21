Dawg Tennis hosts tourney; wrestlers compete at Regionals

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Dawg Tennis team played host to the annual Dawg Classic held at three area locations on Saturday.

Some of the top finishers came on the home court for the Dawgs against some of the toughest competition.

“This was by far the toughest tournament we have played in this spring,” said Cove head coach Paul Talbett. “Most of our team finished in the top 8 places in the A division where I put all of our players. We competed well with some of the best programs and talent in Central Texas.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/