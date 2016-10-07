Dawg Tennis falls to Belton 14-5 to close district play

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Dawg Tennis team dropped their final district contest to the Belton Tigers by a score of 14-5, but the score is not indicative of the competitive play.

The Dawgs (20-8 overall, 3-3 in district play) lost five of the seven doubles matches but were in nearly every match.

“It took well over two hours for doubles to be completed,” said Cove head coach Paul Talbett. “We had very tight matches, with most games coming down to deuce points, and a couple of split-set matches. We also had three very tight two-set matches that had tiebreakers in at least one of the two sets - failing to capitalize on two third-set tie breaks and not get into a third set by losing a second set tie break. We were down 2-5 coming out of doubles and, if one or two points go the other way, and we could have easily have been up 5-2 after doubles.”

The Cove girls’ duo of Latoya Alokoa and Abby Mackwelung earned a straight-set victory in a tight one over Belton’s Kenzie Daniell and Eric McGoldrick 6-4, 7-6(2).

Alyssa Gonzales and Zamira Manuel also had to battle off deuce points to win in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3.

Tessa Bliss and Zonya Mackwelung fought back from a first-set blanking, 6-0, to force a third-set tiebreaker after winning the second 6-4. Belton’s Lizzy Nix and Brianne Dumas held off Cove 11-9 in the breaker.

On the boys’ side, Cove’s Brett Alber and Noah Chapman also fought back from a 6-0 shutout in the first set to push Belton’s Brandon Huckabee and Major Ueckert to a couple deuce points before eventually falling 7-6(2) in the second set.