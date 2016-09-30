Dawg Tennis earns 14-5 win over Shoemaker
Fri, 2016-09-30 05:00 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
The Copperas Cove Tennis team was a few plays from taking a sweep from Shoemaker on the way to a 14-5 victory in District 8-5A play.
Four of the five sets won by Shoemaker went down to third-set tiebreakers.
The Dawgs were able to stave off the Grey Wolves in three more tiebreakers in the match, including two in boys’ singles.
“We are improving on playing more relaxed in district play, but we still lost four out of seven of the third- set tie-breakers,” said Cove head tennis coach Paul Talbett. “We are looking to continue to improve on winning those big tiebreakers as we move on in the season.”
Two of those tough third-set losses came in boys’ doubles where the team of Brett Alber and Noah Chapman fell behind early, losing the first set 7-6(5) before sweeping the second set 0-6. Shoemaker’s White/Salas managed to pull out the 10-7 third-set break.
In the no. 2 doubles, Gavin Glick and Jalen Nix jumped out front 6-4 win before falling 7-6(4) in the second set to force the tiebreaker. Shoemaker was again able to pull out the tiebreaker 10-7.
“We came out in doubles with a little more confidence than we have displayed in the past three matches and went out to a 5-2 lead after doubles,” said Talbett. “We still had moments where we slipped in and out of focus, and had three matches go into third-set tiebreakers. Part of the focus issues is still not being able to handle the pressure of closing out sets and matches. We lost no. 1 and no. 2 in tiebreakers, and at times we dominated the match. In both matches, we were up big in both the first and second sets, and other than the second set at #1 boys doubles, we had a difficult time closing the set leading to the tie breakers.
“Both matches could have been fairly easy straight wins. Both of Shoemakers teams are strong, showing that we are getting much better in doubles play. We just need to get better at closing in these pressure matches.”
The girls dominated with a pair of 6-0, 6-1 wins by the duos of Tessa Bliss/Zonya Mackwelung and Latoya Alokoa/ Abby Mackwelung. Alyssa Gonzalez/ Zamira Manuel also won due to forfeit.
The mixed doubles duo of Noah Samarippa and Sami Turner pulled out the sole third-set tiebreaker win in doubles for the Dawgs. They battled back from a 6-3 loss in set one to win set two 6-2 and the tiebreaker 11-9 to give Cove a 5-2 lead heading into singles.
“Our mixed doubles came up with a big 3rd set tie breaker win after losing the first set,” said Talbett. “They came back strong and finished out the match.”
The girls then dominated singles, only surrendering eight games in the entire match. Bliss, Alokoa, A. Mackwelung and Ashley Martinez all blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0 while Z. Mackwelung gave up just two games in a 6-0, 6-2 win. Manuel had to work a bit harder but still came away with the sweep (6-1, 7-5).
“Our girls singles got on the court on closed out the match quickly, getting our 10th win at the same time that no. 1 and no. 2 boys’ doubles were coming off the court,” said Talbett.
The boys’ had to work a bit harder to pull out three of the six matches.
Noah Chapman fell behind with a 6-3 first-set loss to Shoemaker’s Maurice White before rallying with a win in the second set (6-2) and taking the tiebreaker 11-9.
Trystan Jackson also had to fight for his win after dropping the first set 6-4 to Koshon Williams. He fought off sweep with a 7-6(4) second set and pulled out the win with a 10-7 tiebreaker.
Brett Alber had an easier go with his 6-3, 7-5 sweep over William Conner.
The Dawgs (19-7 overall, 2-2 in District 8-5A) face Ellison (1-3 in 8-5A) today with a 4 p.m. first serve.
“A win against Ellison will put us back into the playoffs this year,” said Talbett. “With a loss, we still have an opportunity, but we will have to depend on a tiebreaker to determine the last spot in district. With a win we are in, and still have a shot at second place.”