Dawg Tennis earns 14-5 win over Shoemaker

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Tennis team was a few plays from taking a sweep from Shoemaker on the way to a 14-5 victory in District 8-5A play.

Four of the five sets won by Shoemaker went down to third-set tiebreakers.

The Dawgs were able to stave off the Grey Wolves in three more tiebreakers in the match, including two in boys’ singles.

“We are improving on playing more relaxed in district play, but we still lost four out of seven of the third- set tie-breakers,” said Cove head tennis coach Paul Talbett. “We are looking to continue to improve on winning those big tiebreakers as we move on in the season.”

Two of those tough third-set losses came in boys’ doubles where the team of Brett Alber and Noah Chapman fell behind early, losing the first set 7-6(5) before sweeping the second set 0-6. Shoemaker’s White/Salas managed to pull out the 10-7 third-set break.

In the no. 2 doubles, Gavin Glick and Jalen Nix jumped out front 6-4 win before falling 7-6(4) in the second set to force the tiebreaker. Shoemaker was again able to pull out the tiebreaker 10-7.

“We came out in doubles with a little more confidence than we have displayed in the past three matches and went out to a 5-2 lead after doubles,” said Talbett. “We still had moments where we slipped in and out of focus, and had three matches go into third-set tiebreakers. Part of the focus issues is still not being able to handle the pressure of closing out sets and matches. We lost no. 1 and no. 2 in tiebreakers, and at times we dominated the match. In both matches, we were up big in both the first and second sets, and other than the second set at #1 boys doubles, we had a difficult time closing the set leading to the tie breakers.