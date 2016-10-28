Dawg football faces must-win tonight against Killeen Roos

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs face the real possibility of not making the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

With Midway sitting alone atop the district at 4-0 and four teams knotted at 2-2 fighting for the remaining three spots, a loss tonight to the Kangaroos of Killeen High would stack the deck against the Dawgs as that could put the Dawgs in a fifth-place tie with Ellison should Belton defeat the Eagles tonight.

“We’ve got a situation now where we’re batting and our backs are against the wall playing for the playoffs,” said Jack Welch, Copperas Cove head football coach and athletic director. “We’ve got two ball games left. All of us are jammed up in there trying to get there. Even if we win this week, it doesn’t mean we’re automatically in the playoffs either because of tiebreakers. We need to win these next two.”

The second-place Karker Heights Knights (3-2) have a bye tonight and finish against Killeen.

A win would put the Dawgs in the driver’s seat for at least the fourth spot with tiebreakers over Ellison and Killeen.

The Dawgs have their work cut out for them as the parody of the district has caught up to the Dawgs. Copperas Cove caught up to the Dawgs. Copperas Cove owned its Killeen counterparts for years with exception of the Roos, who have defeated the Dawgs two of the last three seasons.