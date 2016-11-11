CROSSTOWN THROWDOWN

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The yearly battle between Copperas Cove Junior High and cross-town rival SC Lee Junior High to determine bragging rights for the next 364 days came down to just a few plays in 3 of 4 rain-soaked contests that Cove Junior High won and turned into a lopsided contest in the final game won by SC Lee.

Trailing 16-14 at the half on Tuesday, SC Lee Junior High scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to secure the 40-16 win.

After a defensive stand forced a Cove punt on 4th and 13, the Cougars of SC Lee drove 79 yards on nine plays to regain the lead for good. K’Zjari Herrera runs of 5, 5, 32, 8, 13 and 11 yards set up a one-yard plunge for the go-ahead score by Herrera for the 20-16 Cougar lead with 1:18 left in the third period.

Herrera added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 12 yards, 8 yards, 7 yards and 31 yards to close out the contest.

The Cougars took a 6-0 lead on the first play from scrimmage when Herrera broke free for a 51-yard touchdown with just 12 seconds off the clock.

Lee quickly increased their lead to 14-0 on a touchdown run by Brandon Ortega and two-point kick by Casaey Busby late in the first quarter.

The Bullpups answered with a long pass from quarterback Kendall Parker to receiver Knaji Hill set up the Pups on the one-yard line. After penalties pushed them back to the 11, Cove scored on a 4th and Goal from the two-yard line on the first play of the second quarter when Parker found receiver Tyrez Reynolds in the back of the end zone.

Cove quarterback Kendall Parker then found receiver Knaji Hill for a long pass down the left sideline before powering it in for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper to give the Bullpups a 16-14 lead early in the second quarter.

-----

The 8th-grade ‘B’ game came down to turnovers

The Bullpups took a 6-0 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter on a quarterback keeper by Sean Reneau.

The Cougars knotted the game in the third quarter when Collier scored from 12-yards out after turning over the Bullpups on the Cove 28 midway through the third quarter. Lee then took the 7-6 lead with a one-point conversion run by Collier.

A 45-yard run by Terrence Ash put Cove in the Lee red zone

-----

Cove Junior High ‘7A’ scores game-winning touchdown in final 13 seconds

Tied 12-12 with 13 seconds remaining, Cove Junior High 7th grade ‘A’ quarterback Shane Richey found receiver Markel Rodriquez for a 25-yard pass to secure the 18-12 win over the Cougars.

The Cove Bullpups struck first in the 7th-grade ‘A’ game after forcing a fumble on SC Lee’s first possession to stall a 40-yard drive.

A 60-yard pass from quarterback Shane Richey to Naquan Moffett set up a quarterback draw for a score by Richey to give Cove a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point conversion.

The Cougars knotted the game at 6-all on a 10-yard run by Devonte Seda.

The Cougars had an opportunity to take the lead in the second quarter when Travis Sanders intercepted the Bullpup offering and returned it to the Cove 18. A fumble on 4th down negated a scoring opportunity with time winding down in the half.

The Bullpups took back control with a long touchdown pass from Richey to Rodriguez for the 12-6 Cove lead in the third quarter.

A couple more big runs by Seda set up a touchdown from Sanders to Haas for the game-tying score with 3:11 left in the fourth.

-----

Bullpups 7B survive 12-6 against Cougars

The Bullpups also struck first in the 7th grade ‘B’ contest when Justin Delgado broke free on a pair of runs, including 40-yard touchdown run to give Cove the 12-0 lead.

The Cougars cut the lead in half, 12-6, with a 48-yard touchdown run by Yvel Louis in the 4th quarter and had an opportunity to tie or take the lead when the recovered the onside kick. The Bullpup defense held them out for the win.

-----

Cove Lady Pups take 8th grade volleyball crowns while SC Lee win 7th grade titles

The Copperas Cove Junior High Lady Bullpups 8th graders swept the Junior High Volleyball City Championships this week. The 8A team defeated SC Lee 2-1 to secure the 8th-grade crown (25-11, 18-25, 25-20) and the ‘B’ team won 25-23, 25-14, 15-7.

The SC Lee 7th-grade ‘A’ team held on to in a close one. They won the first set 25-21 and lost the second 19-25 before edging past 26-24 in the third.

The Lee ‘B’ team took the win 25-23, 25-23, 11-15.