Cove soccer starts year with 1-0 win over Temple

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs’ soccer team got their season underway in a 1-0 win against Temple Monday at Bulldawg Stadium and the Cove Lady Dawgs wrapped up their scrimmage season at the Salado Scrimmage Tournament on Tuesday.

Billy Horton scored the lone goal for Cove on a penalty kick.

The Lady Dawgs kick off their season today in day one of the two-day Centex Shootout Tournament held in Killeen.

The Lady Dawgs will face Temple at 1 p.m. and Arlington Sam Houston at 5 p.m. Cove will begin Saturday’s action against Gatesville at 11 a.m. and an opponent yet to be determined at 3 p.m.

The Dawgs resume action on the road against Waco High on Tuesday, Jan. 12 before competing in the Harker Heights Tournament Jan 12-14.

Cove begins the tournament with a Thursday night matchup against Hutto at 8 p.m. The Dawgs play Dripping Springs at 2 p.m. Friday before finishing out the tournament on Saturday against San Angelo Lake View at 8 a.m. and China Spring at 4 p.m.

LADY DAWGS FALL TO NO. 8 ELLISON

The Lady Dawgs struggled to score against the suffocating defense of the Ellison Lady Eagles in their 64-35 loss Tuesday at Ellison.

The Lady Dawgs had particular trouble scoring in the paint as 21 of the team’s 35 points came from the free throw line or from beyond the arc.

The Eagles took a 12-8 lead after one and increased the lead to 14 points by the break, 32-18.

Senior Rita Phillips and varsity newcomer Kaysha McCloud led the Lady Dawgs with seven and five points, respectively. Seniors Chyanne Chapman and Kayla McCloud and sophomore Oni BooDoo added four each.

Madison Hattix-Covington had a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles with Cielo McClain (11) and La’Praisjah Johnson (8) following.