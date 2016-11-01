Home
CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Coperas Cove senior Amber Boyd finished 29th overall at the Region I-6A Cross Country Meet in Lubbock.CCLP/TJ MAXWELL - Copperas Cove senior Chase Thomas finished 131st overall at the Region I-6A Cross Country Meet.

Cove runners compete at Regionals

Tue, 2016-11-01 15:51 News Staff
By TJ MAXWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
LUBBOCK - Copperas Cove senior runner Amber Boyd had the best finish of either team with a 29th overall finish and time of 19 minutes, 12.99 seconds at Texas Tech’s Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
 
The only other District 8-6A runner to finish in the top 20 was Belton senior Brooke Gilmore. She notched a 6th-place finish with a time of 18:05.88.
 
Junior Mariyah Reynolds was next to finish for Cove. Her time of 21:51.69 clocked her in the 140th spot with freshman Madisen Honea right behind in 141st-place with a mark of 21:54.45.
 

