Cove runners compete at Regionals

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

LUBBOCK - Copperas Cove senior runner Amber Boyd had the best finish of either team with a 29th overall finish and time of 19 minutes, 12.99 seconds at Texas Tech’s Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

The only other District 8-6A runner to finish in the top 20 was Belton senior Brooke Gilmore. She notched a 6th-place finish with a time of 18:05.88.

Junior Mariyah Reynolds was next to finish for Cove. Her time of 21:51.69 clocked her in the 140th spot with freshman Madisen Honea right behind in 141st-place with a mark of 21:54.45.