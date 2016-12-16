Cove hoops fall at Temple; bowlers improve to 2-1

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs suffered a tough road loss at the hands of the Temple Wildcats on Monday.

Leading 45-43 early in the fourth quarter, the Dawgs allowed a 22-6 run over the final 6 minutes and 45 seconds of action to fall 66-51 to the Wildcats.

The teams went back-and-forth until Temple’s Wesley Shepperd hit a shot to begin the run.

The Dawgs (9-5) were led by sophomore Quinton Ford’s 19 points and the Wildcats were led by Shepperd’s 20 points.

The Dawgs kick off District 8-6A play on the road at the new team in the district San Angelo Central tonight before hitting the road for more non-district action against Lake Travis on Tuesday and the Mike Smith Victoria Classic in Victoria for their holiday tournament Thursday through Friday, Dec 29-30.

-----

DAWG BOWLERS SWEEP KILLEEN

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs boys’ bowling team rolled to a 15-2 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes. Chris Ochoa averaged 200 to lead the Dawgs to victory. Ochoa is averaging 188 to lead the Dawgs

The Dawgs swept match play for a 7-0 lead and took 3 of 4 team games to secure the victory and improve their season record to 2-1.

Xavier Johnson led the scoring for Killeen.

The Cove boys are tied for second with Harker Heights and Shoemaker at 2-1. Ellison leads the district at 3-0 and Killeen trails at 0-3. The Dawgs have won 37 points, lost 14 and have a 168.58 team bowling average (Baker Average).

The Lady Dawgs also pulled off a lopsided win with a 17-0 shutout of the Lady Roos. Ashley Connolly and Daniella Gooden led Cove in scoring while Cassandra Behar was top scorer for Killeen. Cove is tied at 2-1 with Ellison and Shoemaker while Heights leads the district at 3-0 and Killeen fell to 0-3.

The Lady Dawgs have won 36 points, lost 15 and have a fourth-best 96.25 Baker average.

Cove will face Harker Heights after the holiday break with a 4:30 p.m. match set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Killeen Bowlerama.