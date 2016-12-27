Cove Bass Club hosts final 2016 tournament

Special to LeaderPress

The Copperas Cove Bass Club conducted its final tournament of 2016 at Lake Buchanan on Saturday, December 10.

The members were faced with exceedingly cold weather and overcast skies as they launched from Burnet County Park at 7 a.m. Due to the winds, most of the anglers made the decision to stay in the upper end of the lake and not try the lower end due to the high waves and extremely cold temperatures.

Most of the members had already made their decision about where they were going to fish prior to launch time and the majority went to these locations and worked them hard to pick apart all the structure that was located where they were fishing. The tournament lasted until 3 p.m.